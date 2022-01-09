First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $4.40 Million Holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 537,094 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $4,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 104.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 245.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VRP opened at $25.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.87 and a 200-day moving average of $26.16. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a one year low of $25.21 and a one year high of $26.50.

