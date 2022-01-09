BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Acquired by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 1,400.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,664 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,220 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,430,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,817 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,535 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,529 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. 77.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLK stock opened at $892.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $924.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $903.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $670.28 and a 1 year high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.81 by $1.14. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 30.97%. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 43.94%.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total value of $20,593,602.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total value of $390,602.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,017 shares of company stock valued at $36,055,061 over the last quarter. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BLK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $956.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America began coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $1,026.00 to $1,051.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $979.50.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

