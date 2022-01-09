WASHINGTON TRUST Co Grows Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,540 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 34.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,149,416 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $180,316,000 after buying an additional 552,812 shares during the period. Bell Bank increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 40.6% during the third quarter. Bell Bank now owns 74,551 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,981,000 after buying an additional 21,544 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 4.9% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 62,320 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,228,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 71.8% during the second quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 31,137 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after buying an additional 13,013 shares during the period. Finally, Alerus Financial NA boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 13.5% during the second quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 29,815 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RIO shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oddo Bhf raised Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.60.

Shares of NYSE RIO opened at $72.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.95. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $59.58 and a fifty-two week high of $95.97.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

