WASHINGTON TRUST Co Decreases Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co decreased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 17.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DVY. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1,637.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 371.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $126.67 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $96.44 and a 12-month high of $127.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.837 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $3.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.