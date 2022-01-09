ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Stock Position Cut by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC lessened its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 4.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,914 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Inverness Counsel LLC NY boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 90.1% during the 3rd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 3,829 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 79,208 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,875,000 after purchasing an additional 15,407 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,883 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 50,268 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,391,000 after purchasing an additional 14,992 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RMD shares. Macquarie upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. CLSA upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of ResMed from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.13.

RMD stock opened at $237.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $258.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $264.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.57 billion, a PE ratio of 69.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.30. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $179.37 and a one year high of $301.34.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $904.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.20 million. ResMed had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.27%.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.53, for a total transaction of $1,450,132.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.77, for a total transaction of $2,046,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,191 shares of company stock valued at $13,056,063 over the last three months. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ResMed Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

