WASHINGTON TRUST Co Increases Stock Holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 6,101.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,760 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in NiSource were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NI. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource during the second quarter worth approximately $5,510,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of NiSource by 32.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,903,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $463,136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,654,683 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of NiSource during the second quarter worth approximately $82,287,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of NiSource during the second quarter worth approximately $45,048,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,592,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,141,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663,283 shares during the period. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NI opened at $27.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.01 and a 200-day moving average of $25.26. NiSource Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.09 and a 1 year high of $27.97.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $959.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.08 million. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 10.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet upgraded NiSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NiSource has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.17.

About NiSource

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

