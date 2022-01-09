The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co cut its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Allstate were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Allstate by 1.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 139,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,707,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 14.3% during the third quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 11,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 117,603.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 36,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,759,000 after purchasing an additional 36,457 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 10.2% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 169,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,094,000 after purchasing an additional 15,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 12.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 56,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,321,000 after purchasing an additional 6,190 shares in the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allstate alerts:

Allstate stock opened at $125.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $102.55 and a one year high of $140.00.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $12.38 billion during the quarter. Allstate had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 6.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 13.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Allstate’s payout ratio is 29.94%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Allstate from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Allstate from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lowered shares of Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.79.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Story: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.