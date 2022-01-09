Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Bought by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC increased its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 19.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,803 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,615 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $12,372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,853 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 6.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,868 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 41.7% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.5% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 10,018 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 97.6% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 37,148 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $9,859,000 after buying an additional 18,347 shares in the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NSC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.28.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total value of $272,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total transaction of $1,450,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NSC opened at $296.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $72.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.36. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $230.15 and a 12 month high of $299.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $283.92 and a 200 day moving average of $268.70.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 20.24%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 37.46%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

