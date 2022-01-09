M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $15.86 Million Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,144 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,983 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Tractor Supply worth $15,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,849,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $902,378,000 after purchasing an additional 41,408 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,822,443 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $525,143,000 after purchasing an additional 227,074 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,058,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $382,031,000 after purchasing an additional 22,270 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,789,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $332,995,000 after purchasing an additional 7,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 97.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,522,802 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $313,088,000 after purchasing an additional 752,787 shares in the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $228.38 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $139.11 and a twelve month high of $239.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $227.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.35. The company has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 49.84%. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.53%.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 11,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $2,546,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,084,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,516 shares of company stock worth $3,809,919 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TSCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Loop Capital raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America lowered Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $217.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.48.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

Read More: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.