FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Raises Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 19.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PCAR. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 150.0% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,444,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066,782 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR during the second quarter valued at about $179,663,000. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR during the second quarter valued at about $157,427,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 101.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,938,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc CT purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR during the third quarter valued at about $71,804,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.43% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PACCAR stock opened at $93.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.67. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $77.96 and a fifty-two week high of $103.19. The company has a market capitalization of $32.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.98.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.15%.

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 526 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total value of $47,371.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,572 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $1,313,957.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

PCAR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded PACCAR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PACCAR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

About PACCAR

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

Read More: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.