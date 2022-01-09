M&G Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 0.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 139,498 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $27,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 203.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 164 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Cigna in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Cigna during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

In other news, EVP Everett Neville sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.49, for a total transaction of $1,101,552.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Cigna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $255.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners assumed coverage on shares of Cigna in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.21.

Shares of CI opened at $233.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.91. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $191.74 and a 12-month high of $272.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $216.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.86.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $44.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.88 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.41 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 20.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.81%.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.