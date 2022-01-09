Arianee (ARIA20) Trading Down 3% Over Last 7 Days

Arianee (CURRENCY:ARIA20) traded up 15.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 9th. Over the last week, Arianee has traded down 3% against the dollar. One Arianee coin can currently be purchased for $0.73 or 0.00001748 BTC on exchanges. Arianee has a total market capitalization of $18.78 million and approximately $76,893.00 worth of Arianee was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Arianee alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002406 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.38 or 0.00058646 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.02 or 0.00081836 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,091.11 or 0.07435134 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.81 or 0.00071699 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,630.91 or 1.00136167 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003210 BTC.

Arianee Coin Profile

Arianee launched on May 16th, 2019. Arianee’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,844,281 coins. Arianee’s official Twitter account is @ArianeeProject . The Reddit community for Arianee is https://reddit.com/r/Arianee

According to CryptoCompare, “The Arianee project is an independent, participative – organization whose mission is to build a global standard for the digital certification of valuable objects by promoting and supporting the adoption of the Arianee protocol. Arianee is building perpetual relationships between brands and owners, made of trust, respect and transparency. It believes in giving the power back to consumers. It believes in openness and decentralization. “

Arianee Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arianee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arianee should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arianee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arianee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arianee and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.