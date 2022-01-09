CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Receives $22.03 Consensus PT from Brokerages

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.03.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRH. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, November 26th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CRH by 148.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 431,905 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,958,000 after purchasing an additional 257,914 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of CRH in the 2nd quarter valued at $381,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of CRH by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 70,250 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after acquiring an additional 17,153 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRH in the 2nd quarter valued at $325,000. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CRH by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 667,062 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,178,000 after acquiring an additional 12,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRH opened at $52.96 on Thursday. CRH has a fifty-two week low of $40.92 and a fifty-two week high of $54.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

About CRH

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

