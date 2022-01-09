Sun (New) (SUN) 1-Day Volume Tops $165.88 Million

Sun (New) (CURRENCY:SUN) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 9th. One Sun (New) coin can now be purchased for $0.0186 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Sun (New) has traded down 16.1% against the U.S. dollar. Sun (New) has a total market capitalization of $195.88 million and approximately $165.88 million worth of Sun (New) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002406 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000605 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002406 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.38 or 0.00058646 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004833 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.55 or 0.00063855 BTC.

Sun (New) Profile

SUN is a coin. Its launch date was September 7th, 2020. Sun (New)’s total supply is 19,900,730,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,514,908,025 coins. Sun (New)’s official Twitter account is @defi_sunio

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment filled with unlimited imaginations. It is a crucial component of the TRON DeFi. Together with the other developed decentralized finance (DeFi) projects, it enriches the whole TRON ecosystem. It may also take part in decentralized lending, insurance, liquidity, stable coins, etc. SUN is completely initiated, driven and developed by the SUN community. All of SUN’s functionalities will be implemented by open-source smart contracts, and is wholly operated by the community. The functionalities are developed based on community initiatives. All proposals and decision making are voted via SUN within the community, minority obeys majority. SUN will be deployed to the TRON Virtual Machine with smart contract, becoming a nexus closely correlated with other existing DeFi projects Telegram | Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling Sun (New)

