Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 1,000 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lessened its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in CME Group were worth $3,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its position in CME Group by 4.0% during the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in CME Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CME Group by 8.0% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CME Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. grew its holdings in CME Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 4,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

In other news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy bought 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $220.21 per share, for a total transaction of $352,336.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total value of $2,220,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,492 shares of company stock valued at $5,434,355 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of CME Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $254.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.00.

CME Group stock opened at $225.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.19, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.46. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $177.73 and a 1 year high of $232.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $225.59 and a 200-day moving average of $212.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 52.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be given a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $2.50. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 53.10%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.