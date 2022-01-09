JustInvest LLC Acquires 2,967 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,967 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,651,000 after acquiring an additional 8,555 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its position in Marriott International by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 18,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 9,043 shares during the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $688,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 7,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.65, for a total value of $1,142,962.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.16, for a total transaction of $588,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,594 shares of company stock valued at $3,854,287 over the last 90 days. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on MAR. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.42.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $166.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $158.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.60. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.50 and a 1 year high of $171.68. The company has a market capitalization of $54.28 billion, a PE ratio of 117.37 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 111.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

