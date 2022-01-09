Tdam USA Inc. Trims Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Tdam USA Inc. trimmed its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,069 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,319 shares during the quarter. Tdam USA Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSI. Amundi purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $486,537,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 26.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,704,835 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,020,243,000 after buying an additional 973,510 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 27.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,351,717 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $509,971,000 after buying an additional 512,955 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 10.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,655,680 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $575,885,000 after purchasing an additional 252,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 496.0% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 287,335 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $62,308,000 after purchasing an additional 239,125 shares during the last quarter. 84.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on MSI shares. Northcoast Research downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $307.00 to $303.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.15.

MSI opened at $252.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.76. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.07 and a 52 week high of $273.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $257.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.40.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.41. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 370.72% and a net margin of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 43.71%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.