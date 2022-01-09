Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Trims Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lowered its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 509.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DLR. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.33.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $161.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.60. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.65 and a 1-year high of $178.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 15.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 195.78%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.31, for a total value of $8,415,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Laperch sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.38, for a total value of $332,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,350 shares of company stock worth $8,806,973. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

