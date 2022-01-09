Ieq Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 16.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AON by 1.5% during the third quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 8,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,512,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of AON by 9.0% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Curated Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the third quarter worth approximately $214,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AON by 3.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of AON by 100.7% during the third quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 3,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Byron Spruell purchased 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $296.32 per share, with a total value of $59,264.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $58,115.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AON stock opened at $282.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.77 and a beta of 0.89. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $200.65 and a twelve month high of $326.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $296.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $282.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. AON had a return on equity of 67.50% and a net margin of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 11.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.78%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $313.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AON from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of AON from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $301.56.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

