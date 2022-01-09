Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN (NYSEARCA:CAPE) is Heritage Trust Co’s 9th Largest Position

Heritage Trust Co boosted its position in Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN (NYSEARCA:CAPE) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 595,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,999 shares during the period. Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN comprises 1.8% of Heritage Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Heritage Trust Co owned approximately 2.88% of Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN worth $12,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAPE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN by 900.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 56,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 50,845 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN by 806.0% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 99,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 88,767 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN by 925.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 800,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,782,000 after purchasing an additional 722,628 shares in the last quarter. TMD Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN by 1,802.3% in the 2nd quarter. TMD Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its stake in Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN by 864.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 39,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 35,040 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CAPE opened at $22.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.81. Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN has a one year low of $17.47 and a one year high of $23.00.

