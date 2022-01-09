Heritage Trust Co Boosts Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Heritage Trust Co grew its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 80,912 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,927 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Oracle were worth $7,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 183.5% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. 45.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $87.51 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $59.74 and a twelve month high of $106.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The company has a market capitalization of $233.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.29.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 37.10%.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have commented on ORCL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on Oracle from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Oracle from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.38.

In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 2,277 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $96.02 per share, for a total transaction of $218,637.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total value of $1,837,030.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.