iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by R.P. Boggs & Co.

R.P. Boggs & Co. reduced its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,438 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust comprises 0.2% of R.P. Boggs & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. R.P. Boggs & Co.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IAU. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 2,897.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,781,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $275,380,000 after purchasing an additional 7,521,707 shares during the period. Packer & Co Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $156,529,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 4,665.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,492,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419,106 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 610.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,643 shares during the period. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $47,092,000. 54.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $34.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.12. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $31.94 and a 1 year high of $36.38.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

