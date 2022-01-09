We Are One Seven LLC Buys 5,651 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 68.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,651 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,818,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,140,139,000 after buying an additional 12,326,682 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $386,828,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2,904.7% in the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,734,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $116,668,000 after buying an additional 1,676,856 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,953,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,005,768,000 after buying an additional 1,648,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,876,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock opened at $68.45 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $59.40 and a 1-year high of $70.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.10.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

