Avestar Capital LLC Makes New $214,000 Investment in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 11,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 1,741.5% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 567,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,121,000 after buying an additional 537,112 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 78,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 6,032 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 562.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 509,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,086,000 after buying an additional 432,909 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 261,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,661,000 after buying an additional 116,690 shares during the period. 42.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

In other news, Director William C. Green purchased 2,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.13 per share, for a total transaction of $44,418.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock opened at $18.74 on Friday. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.75 and a 1 year high of $20.74. The company has a current ratio of 33.04, a quick ratio of 33.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.45 and its 200 day moving average is $18.41.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.15. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 78.75% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $69.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.68%. This is a positive change from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Arbor Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 60.76%.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

