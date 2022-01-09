We Are One Seven LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

We Are One Seven LLC trimmed its position in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FND. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Floor & Decor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

In related news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 4,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total value of $628,829.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Peter Starrett sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.64, for a total transaction of $1,336,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,625 shares of company stock worth $2,809,063. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FND stock opened at $114.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $129.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.27, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.85. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.20 and a fifty-two week high of $145.89.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $876.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

