Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Acquired by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 45.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,568 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aua Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 32.3% in the third quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Managed Account Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 30.4% in the third quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. now owns 4,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. RSM US Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,024,000 after buying an additional 2,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,253,000.

VT stock opened at $106.00 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $91.86 and a 1 year high of $109.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.54.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

