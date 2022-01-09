West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Sold by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC lessened its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 19,922 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,467,000 after acquiring an additional 6,970 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 232.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 442 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WST opened at $390.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $253.85 and a 12-month high of $475.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $436.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $423.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $706.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.09 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 30.35%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Saturday.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

