We Are One Seven LLC Has $999,000 Stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTR. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Ventas in the second quarter valued at approximately $196,281,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 433.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,069,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,261,000 after buying an additional 2,493,544 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 3.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,243,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,337,506,000 after buying an additional 879,579 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 21.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,734,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,332,000 after buying an additional 851,022 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 34.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,668,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,367,000 after buying an additional 691,046 shares during the period. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ventas in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Ventas in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upgraded Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Citigroup upgraded Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.63.

Shares of NYSE:VTR opened at $53.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.00 and a 200-day moving average of $54.84. The company has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a PE ratio of 101.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.40 and a 52-week high of $61.09.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $976.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.40 million. Ventas had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 1.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 339.63%.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

