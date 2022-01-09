Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Heritage Trust Co

Heritage Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 951 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth about $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its holdings in Pfizer by 2,697.5% in the third quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Pfizer by 25,460.0% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PFE. Barclays set a $54.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.05.

PFE stock opened at $55.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $61.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.43%.

In related news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $2,174,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $2,244,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

