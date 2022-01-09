Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Heritage Trust Co

Heritage Trust Co decreased its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 552 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PSX opened at $81.96 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $63.19 and a 52-week high of $94.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $35.91 billion, a PE ratio of -71.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.66.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $1.23. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. The company had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PSX. Cowen upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.47.

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total transaction of $163,395.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

