Heritage Trust Co Boosts Holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Heritage Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,419 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $2,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the second quarter worth $100,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the second quarter worth $203,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the second quarter worth $219,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the second quarter worth $310,000.

Get Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:JMBS opened at $52.30 on Friday. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $52.24 and a twelve month high of $53.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.01.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.