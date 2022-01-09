First National Corp MA ADV Purchases 4,338 Shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

First National Corp MA ADV lifted its stake in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,338 shares during the quarter. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in SJW Group were worth $2,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of SJW Group by 6.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of SJW Group by 48.3% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 9,548 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SJW Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,845,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,795,000 after acquiring an additional 9,120 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of SJW Group by 12.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 47,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 5,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of SJW Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 385,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,382,000 after acquiring an additional 8,377 shares during the last quarter. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SJW Group stock opened at $70.50 on Friday. SJW Group has a 12 month low of $58.01 and a 12 month high of $73.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.36 and its 200-day moving average is $68.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.50 and a beta of 0.45.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). SJW Group had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $166.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SJW Group will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.34%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SJW shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on SJW Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on SJW Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In other news, Director Katharine Armstrong sold 2,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.58, for a total value of $160,242.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SJW Group Profile

SJW Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides water utility services. It operates through the Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The Water Utility Services segment offers water utility and utility-related services. The Real Estate Services segment engages in property management and investment activity.

