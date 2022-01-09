First National Corp MA ADV Sells 8,375 Shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

First National Corp MA ADV reduced its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) by 7.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 108,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,375 shares during the quarter. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.4% of First National Corp MA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QLTA. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 181.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 305,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,340,000 after acquiring an additional 196,808 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 613,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,879,000 after acquiring an additional 92,270 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 187,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,662,000 after acquiring an additional 67,710 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 217,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,231,000 after acquiring an additional 23,488 shares during the period. Finally, Portland Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 133,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,600,000 after acquiring an additional 20,005 shares during the period.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $55.08 on Friday. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $54.67 and a twelve month high of $57.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.67.

