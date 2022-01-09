GMO Internet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMOYF) Short Interest Update

GMO Internet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMOYF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 255,300 shares, an increase of 21.5% from the November 30th total of 210,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 255.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GMOYF opened at $23.00 on Friday. GMO Internet has a 12 month low of $23.00 and a 12 month high of $35.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.18.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of GMO Internet in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

GMO Internet, Inc engages in the provision of Internet services. It operates through the following segments: Internet Infrastructure, Internet Advertising and Media, Internet Securities, Virtual Currency, Incubation, and Others. The Internet Infrastructure segment includes domain registration, cloud hosting, web design, Internet security, access, e-commerce support, and payment processing services.

