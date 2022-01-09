First National Corp MA ADV Sells 1,675 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

First National Corp MA ADV reduced its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,675 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $2,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHP. FMR LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3,715.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $313,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $892,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 49,364.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 142,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,905,000 after purchasing an additional 142,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 960,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,596,000 after purchasing an additional 42,748 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $61.49 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 12-month low of $60.31 and a 12-month high of $64.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.92.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.