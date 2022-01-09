First National Corp MA ADV Sells 125,410 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

First National Corp MA ADV lessened its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 72.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,410 shares during the quarter. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 300.3% during the 3rd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 32,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 24,183 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 37,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 10,075 shares in the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 132,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,040,000 after acquiring an additional 7,234 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 19,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. now owns 222,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter.

SCHE stock opened at $29.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.99. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $28.46 and a 1-year high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

