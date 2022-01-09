Short Interest in Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) Expands By 21.3%

Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 932,300 shares, a growth of 21.3% from the November 30th total of 768,700 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 204,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRG. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Franchise Group by 56.7% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Franchise Group by 29.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Franchise Group by 7,203.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Franchise Group by 44.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Franchise Group by 31.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. 73.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FRG has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franchise Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Aegis increased their price objective on shares of Franchise Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Franchise Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRG opened at $52.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Franchise Group has a 12 month low of $30.39 and a 12 month high of $55.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.32. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.81.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $828.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.24 million. Franchise Group had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 25.25%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Franchise Group will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. This is an increase from Franchise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.80%.

Franchise Group Company Profile

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.

