iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Holdings Raised by First National Corp MA ADV

First National Corp MA ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,135 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $2,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prism Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 422,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,209,000 after purchasing an additional 12,414 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 291,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,665,000 after purchasing an additional 6,976 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 47,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 19.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 364,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,361,000 after buying an additional 58,519 shares during the period. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 295,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,874,000 after buying an additional 16,210 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $55.67 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $43.97 and a 1-year high of $56.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.61.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.