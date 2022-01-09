Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) is First National Corp MA ADV’s 10th Largest Position

First National Corp MA ADV boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,270 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,414 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of First National Corp MA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $11,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHM. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 14.4% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,276,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,815,000 after buying an additional 1,044,424 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,216.9% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 532,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,853,000 after buying an additional 492,438 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 57.3% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,330,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,107,000 after buying an additional 484,626 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 367.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 255,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,966,000 after buying an additional 200,491 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 577.9% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 152,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,727,000 after purchasing an additional 130,410 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHM opened at $78.71 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $68.31 and a 12-month high of $83.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.04.

