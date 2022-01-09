Avestar Capital LLC Has $228,000 Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 55,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 11,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 5,902 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 5.3% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,301,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,245,000 after buying an additional 65,837 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the third quarter valued at about $130,799,000. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.6% in the third quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 30,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

BAH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.29.

In other news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 14,851 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,336,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BAH opened at $87.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.69. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.15 and a fifty-two week high of $100.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 55.43% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.66%.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Read More: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.