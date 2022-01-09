Avestar Capital LLC Buys 1,217 Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) by 11.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HPP. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.7% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 4.2% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 15,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 1.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 2.3% in the second quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 32,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 4.6% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hudson Pacific Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

HPP stock opened at $27.08 on Friday. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.80 and a 12 month high of $30.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of -451.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.87.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.53). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.24%. The company had revenue of $227.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is currently -1,666.39%.

In other news, EVP Christopher James Barton sold 14,671 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total value of $361,346.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

