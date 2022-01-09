BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 206 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S cut its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 21.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 748 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMG. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 30.8% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter valued at approximately $285,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 19.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,205 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,070,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 12.6% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 87.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total transaction of $344,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,925.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $2,600.00 target price (up from $2,235.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,180.00 to $2,069.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $2,180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, OTR Global lowered shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,005.07.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,597.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.12, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,725.28 and its 200 day moving average is $1,768.75. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,256.27 and a 52-week high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 30.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.05 EPS for the current year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

