Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Stock Position Lifted by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,562 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $10,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Community Financial Services Group LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 2.2% in the third quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the software company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in Autodesk in the third quarter worth approximately $12,473,000. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd bought a new stake in Autodesk in the third quarter worth approximately $91,617,000. JustInvest LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 12.0% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in Autodesk by 44.6% in the third quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 5,818 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $262.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $57.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.24, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.41. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $245.05 and a one year high of $344.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $287.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $296.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 51.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.88, for a total value of $28,653.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total transaction of $1,210,619.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,912 shares of company stock worth $1,260,437 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

ADSK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $324.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $365.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $363.00 to $343.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $333.31.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

