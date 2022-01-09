Tdam USA Inc. Sells 3,000 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Tdam USA Inc. lowered its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 40.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,497 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Tdam USA Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTSH. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.7% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,652 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 52.0% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 409 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.1% during the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,339 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.8% during the third quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 8,429 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.0% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,420 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CTSH. Barclays increased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.75.

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $87.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $66.19 and a twelve month high of $92.03. The company has a market cap of $45.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.85 and its 200 day moving average is $77.20.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 10.48%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 6,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $519,347.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

