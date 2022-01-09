Mandiant Inc (NASDAQ:MNDT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Mandiant Inc (NASDAQ:MNDT) will announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mandiant’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Mandiant reported earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 208.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mandiant will report full year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.48). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.17). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Mandiant.

Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $121.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.78 million. Mandiant had a negative return on equity of 9.97% and a negative net margin of 30.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MNDT. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Mandiant from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mandiant in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mandiant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mandiant in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Mandiant in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mandiant has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

MNDT opened at $16.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.36. Mandiant has a 12 month low of $15.72 and a 12 month high of $24.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -16.26 and a beta of 0.95.

In other Mandiant news, COO John P. Watters bought 10,000 shares of Mandiant stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.55 per share, for a total transaction of $165,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 40,000 shares of Mandiant stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $722,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Mandiant during the third quarter valued at approximately $17,713,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Mandiant during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,163,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Mandiant during the third quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Graypoint LLC purchased a new position in Mandiant during the third quarter valued at approximately $184,000. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mandiant

Mandiant, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMEA; APAC; and Other.

