Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,987 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Exelon by 3.3% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 452,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,066,000 after buying an additional 14,581 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Exelon by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 180,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,000,000 after buying an additional 20,647 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Exelon by 1.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,477,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,404,000 after buying an additional 53,711 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Exelon by 3.2% in the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd increased its position in Exelon by 15.4% in the second quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 5,816,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,712,000 after buying an additional 776,714 shares during the last quarter. 79.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EXC shares. Mizuho cut Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Exelon from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Exelon from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Exelon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Exelon from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.71.

In other Exelon news, EVP Joseph Nigro sold 13,000 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total transaction of $695,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Joseph Dominguez sold 16,000 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.39, for a total transaction of $870,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 314,000 shares of company stock worth $16,810,260 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EXC opened at $56.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.35. The company has a market capitalization of $55.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $38.35 and a 1-year high of $58.01.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

