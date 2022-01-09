TD Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 871,515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,314 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Gilead Sciences worth $60,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 138.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $71.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $89.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.39 and a twelve month high of $74.12.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 56.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.46%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut Gilead Sciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.75.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

