Empire Life Investments Inc. Decreases Stake in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)

Empire Life Investments Inc. reduced its position in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) by 0.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 382,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in Maxar Technologies were worth $10,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 31,900.0% during the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies during the second quarter worth about $53,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 23.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies during the second quarter worth about $108,000. 77.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MAXR opened at $29.70 on Friday. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.07 and a 12 month high of $58.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -25.60 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.11.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $437.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.00 million. Maxar Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 6.40%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3.45%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MAXR. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Maxar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.15.

In other Maxar Technologies news, EVP Walter S. Scott purchased 1,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.52 per share, for a total transaction of $55,113.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

