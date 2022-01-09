Empire Life Investments Inc. Purchases 2,300 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Empire Life Investments Inc. increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $3,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 887,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,837,000 after acquiring an additional 102,210 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 587,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,143,000 after acquiring an additional 6,717 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 396,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,566,000 after acquiring an additional 12,703 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 314,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,474,000 after acquiring an additional 16,498 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 263,707.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 176,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,654,000 after acquiring an additional 176,684 shares during the period.

MTUM opened at $174.49 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.54. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $81.37 and a 52-week high of $113.60.

