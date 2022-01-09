ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Bought by Empire Life Investments Inc.

Empire Life Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,277 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ANSS. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in ANSYS by 2.5% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 13,936 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,745,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the second quarter valued at $3,597,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 1.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 379,532 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,720,000 after acquiring an additional 4,023 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 7.0% in the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 6,889 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 9.0% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 546,673 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $189,728,000 after acquiring an additional 45,331 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Janet Lee sold 2,899 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $1,072,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maria T. Shields sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.02, for a total value of $7,092,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ANSS stock opened at $362.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.24. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $292.79 and a 1 year high of $413.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $395.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $371.97.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $445.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.98 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 24.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

ANSS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their target price on ANSYS from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on ANSYS from $381.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered ANSYS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $419.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $339.27.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

